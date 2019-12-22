Carlow deaths and funeral details, December 22

Teresa WYNNE

41 Mount Clare Court, Graiguecullen, Carlow

Teresa Wynne, of 41 Mount Clare Court, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away unexpectedly at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow on December 20th, 2019.

Cherished sister of Paddy and Dympna.

She will be sadly missed by her loving brother, sister, brothers-in-law Eamonn, Cyril and William, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Teresa’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow from 2pm on Saturday, December 28th, with removal at 6p.m to St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen arriving at 6.30p.m. Funeral Mass on Sunday, December 29th, at 11.30a.m followed by burial in Leighlinbridge Cemetery, Carlow.

Catherine Martin (née Kelly)

31 Beechwood Close, Bagenalstown, Carlow

Peacefully at her residence. Predeceased by her sister Mary. Sadly missed by her loving husband Harry, brothers Shem, Fr. Sean, Martin and Aidan, nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Funeral to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Borris for Requiem Mass at 11am on Monday followed by burial in The Sacred Heart Cemetery, Borris.

House Private Please.

Una Brennan (née Bolger)

The Square, Rathvilly, Carlow

Una Brennan (née) Bolger, The Square, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow – 21st December 2019 peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny; Beloved wife of the late Gerry and sister of the late Sean and Bill; Sadly missed by her loving sons Ed, Ray and Kevin, daughter Jackie, daughters-in-law Fiona, Louise and Mari Louise, son-in-law Jamie, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Ciarán, Patrick and Serena, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Una rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 2 o’c concluding at 8 o’c. House private thereafter please. Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly on Monday morning for 11 o’c Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Rathvilly Cemetery.







