Carlow deaths and funeral details, December 23

Margaret Bayley (née Kepple)

Aclare, Myshall, Carlow

Margaret Bayley nee Kepple, Aclare, Myshall, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully on 22nd December, 2019. Predeceased by her brothers Billy & Arthur. Margaret, beloved wife of Sam and much loved mother of Jane, Linda & Brian. Deeply regretted by her sons-in-law Cecil & William, grandchildren, brother Desmond, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May Margaret Rest In Peace

Reposing in Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh from 2pm on Tuesday concluding with prayers at 9pm. Funeral Service on Thursday at 12 noon in the Adelaide Memorial Church of Christ the Redeemer. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

"Safe In The Arms Of Jesus"

Family flowers only please. Donations to Carlow / Kilkenny Home Care.