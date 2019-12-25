Carlow deaths and funeral details, December 25

Mary O'Neill (née Abbey)

67 Dublin Road, Tullow, Carlow

Mary O’Neill (née) Abbey, 67 Dublin Road, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 23rd December 2019 peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny; Loving mother of the late Geraldine, Ian and Darren; Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, sons Raymond, Michael and Keith, son-in-law Kevin, daughters-in-law Helen and Lesley Anne, sisters and brothers, grandchildren and great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Mary rest in peace.

Funeral arriving to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow on St. Stephen’s Day for 11 o’c Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Grange Cemetery.

Marie Lane (née Coleman)

Ballymurphy, Borris, Carlow

Peacefully in the loving care of the Nursing Staff at Beechwood Nursing Home. Sadly missed by her loving family.

Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris from 4pm to 8pm on Thursday. Funeral Mass for Marie on Friday at 12 noon at St. Patrick's Church, Ballymurphy, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House Private Please.

Peter Kavanagh

Milltown, Garryhill, Carlow

Peter Kavanagh, Milltown, Garryhill, Co. Carlow passed away peacefully on 24th December, 2019. Predeceased by his wife Brigid, daughters Dennise & Kathleen. Peter, much loved father of John, Therese, Denis & Pauline. Deeply regretted by his sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Jim, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

May Peter Rest In Peace

Reposing at Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh on Thursday from 2pm followed by removal to Saint Lazarian's Church, Drumphea to arrive at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Michael DOWLING

No. 6 Radharc Oisin, Graiguecullen, Carlow

Funeral arrangements to be published on December 26th.