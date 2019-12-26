Carlow deaths and funeral details, December 26

Christina BYRNE (née Kelly)

Leaugh, Sleaty, Carlow

Christina Byrne died Christmas Day 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of the District Hospital, surrounded by her loving family in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late Michael and much loved mother of Sadie, Michael, Tom, Peter, John and Pat. Sadly missed by her loving daughter, sons, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Sleep in heavenly peace.

Reposing at her home (Eircode R93YC89) on Thursday (St. Stephen’s Day) from 2pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen. Burial afterwards in Leaugh Cemetery.