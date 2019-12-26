Carlow deaths and funeral details, December 27

Patrick MULLIGAN

Carlow Town, Carlow / Threemilehouse, Monaghan

Patrick Mulligan died December 24th 2019 at University Hospital, Waterford, formerly of Threemilehouse, Co. Monaghan. Retired Psychiatric Nurse. Predeceased by his son Fergal. Beloved husband of Joan and much loved father of Mary and Dermot. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, son, brothers Seamus and Eamon, daughter-in-law Grace, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Friday from 4pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea to arrive for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to NCBI, Carlow Branch. House private please.

Margaret Kelly (née Power)

Graiguecullen, Carlow / Woodsgift, Kilkenny

Formerly Loughinny, Woodsgift, Co Kilkenny, December 25 2019. Peacefully, in the loving company of her family and care of staff at Tinnypark Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Beloved mother of Peter and Deirdre, wife of John, sister of Jenny, grandmother of Amelia, Dylan, Meabh, Donagh and Ruairi, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews. Loved and remembered always by her family and friends.

Lying in repose at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford, on Friday evening from 6 o'clock until 7.30o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Graine, arriving for requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland or Alone.

Elizabeth (Betty) Groves

Ballywish, Castlebridge, Wexford / Dublin / Carlow

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Groves, Ballywish, Castlebridge, Co Wexford. Formerly Co Dublin and Co Carlow. On December 24, 2019, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Castlebridge Manor Nursing Home. Predeceased by her sisters Sheila (infant) and Mary Farrelly, brothers Billy and Paddy. Deeply regretted by her many nieces, nephews, cousins and wide circle of very good friends.

Reposing at Kearney’s Funeral Home, Selskar Street, Wexford on Sunday, 29 December from 3 o’clock with removal at 7 o’clock to St Ibar’s Church, Castlebridge. Funeral Mass at 10 o’clock on Monday, 30 December, followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery, Carr’s Lane, Co Dublin. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Society of St Vincent de Paul.

Michael Fitzpatrick

Tramore, Waterford / Carlow / Johnstown, Kilkenny

Michael Fitzpatrick, Tramore, Co. Waterford, formerly of Borrismore, Johnstown, Co. Kilkenny, December 25th, 2019, peacefully. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, brothers in law sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a close circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford, on Saturday from 12 noon followed by removal to St Kieran's Church, Johnstown, arriving for requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Johnstown Cemetery.

Anne Farrell (née Byrne)

Leaney, Ardattin, Carlow

Anne Farrell (née Byrne), Leaney, Ardattin, Carlow. Beloved wife of the late Richard, much loved mother of Michael, Brendan, Kathleen, Margaret, Therese and Geraldine. Deeply regretted by her loving family, grandchildren Leigh, Rebecca, Rachel, Sabrina Dylan, Amelda, Amy, Denis and Timothy, sons-in-law Billy, T.J. and Francis, relatives and friends.

May Anne Rest In Peace

Reposing at Byrne’s Funeral Home, Tullow from 5 o’c on Saturday concluding with prayers at 8 o’c. Removal on Sunday morning to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow for Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.



