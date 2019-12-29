Carlow deaths and funeral details, December 29

James (Jimmy) Smithers

6 Saint Patrick's Park (Late of Myshall), Tullow, Carlow

James died peacefully in the presence of his loving family at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Much loved husband of Esther and dear father of James, Josie and Peter. Deeply regretted by his loving family, grandchildren Chynell, Paddy, Saoirse, Serenity, and Fraayah, father-in-law Jim Cosgrove, daughter-in-law Sandra, Josie's partner John, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

May James Rest In Peace

Reposing at Byrne's Funeral Home, Tullow from 3 o'c on Sunday with removal at 6.45 to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow for arrival at 7 o'c. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11 o'c followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Irish Heart Foundation. Donation box in church.

Brendan T. KEALY

Maryborough Street, Graiguecullen, Carlow

Brendan T. Kealy died December 28th 2019 (peacefully) at home. Sadly missed by his heartbroken sister Margaret, nieces Lee and Elaine, grand-nieces Sarah and Lucy, grand-nephew Jack, nephew-in-law Michael, relatives and friends.

"May the choirs of Angels come to greet you, may they speed you to paradise".

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Sunday from 4pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.