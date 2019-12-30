Carlow deaths and funeral details, December 30

Patrick J. (Pat) COMERFORD

Pollerton Little, Carlow Town, Carlow / Woodsgift, Kilkenny

Pat Comerford died December 29th 2019 (peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family, formerly of Loughinny, Woodsgift, Co. Kilkenny, Retired Teagasc, Oak Park. Beloved husband of Anne and much loved father of Gerard, Mary, Anne, Teresa and Brian. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brothers Eamon and Phil, sister Alice, sons-in-law John, Brian and William, daughter-in-law Siobhán, grandchildren Sinead, Ronan, Gemma, Brian, Andrew, Aoife, Conor, John, Ian, Anna, Alex, Gavin, Orla and Morgan, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home (R93A2T4) on Monday from 3pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.