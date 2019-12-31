Carlow deaths and funeral details, December 31

Christy Shannon

6 Tintéan Phádraig and late of Duckets Grove, Grange, Tullow, Carlow

Christy died peacefully in the presence of his loving family at St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Christy and Michael, grandchildren Michelle, Linda, Carol, Ciara, Kelly, Laura, Emma, Michael, Aoife, Ciaran and Caoimhe, great-grandchildren, Daughters-in-Law Mary and Geraldine, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours and friends.

May Christy Rest In Peace

Reposing at Byrne's Funeral Home Tullow from 2 o'c on New Years Day (Wednesday) with removal at 6.45 o'c to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow for arrival at 7 o'c. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 o'c followed by burial in Grange Cemetery. Donation in lieu of flowers to Tullow Day Care Centre. Donation box in Church.