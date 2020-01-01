Carlow deaths and funeral details, January 1

Mary BURKE (née Moynihan)

Dublin / Waterford / Carlow

(peacefully) after a long illness fought with great courage and dignity surrounded by her loving family. Will be deeply missed and remembered with much love and affection by her husband and best friend John F., children John, Roisín, Derek, Stephen, Amy, Kaitlin and Jade, grandchildren Evan, Elliott, Melissa, Matthew, Freya and Hadewig, daughters-in-law Caitriona, Martina and Anna, mother Mary, sister Catherine brother-in-law Jeremy, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

A special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of the Beacon Hospital.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum on Thursday (2nd January) from 3 pm to 5 pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning (3rd January) at 10 am in the Church of the Ascension of the Lord, Balally followed by burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner, Co. Waterford arriving at approximately 2 pm.