Carlow deaths and funeral details, January 2

Mary WALSH

Killenora, Bennekerry, Carlow

Mary Walsh, Killenora, Bennekerry, Carlow died December 31st 2019 aged 97years at Sonas Nursing Home, Tullow. Sadly missed by her son John-Joe, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Thursday (Jan 2nd) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathoe to arrive for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private, please.

Margaret (Maggie) O'Neill (née Byrne)

Cloneen, Nurney, Carlow

Margaret (Maggie) O'Neill (nee Byrne), Cloneen, Nurney, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully on 31st December 2019, surrounded by her loving family in Riverdale Nursing Home, Ballon. Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Margaret (Maggie), beloved mother of Ann, P.J., John, Michael, Caroline, Declan, & Colette, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 16 grandchildren, great-grandchild, brother Seamus, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours & friends.

May Maggie Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home (Eircode R93 DH59) today (Wednesday) from 6pm and Thursday from 12 noon, followed by removal to Saint Patrick's Church, Newtown for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 1pm & burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Alzheimers Society.