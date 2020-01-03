Carlow deaths and funeral details, January 3

Tony Fenelon

Woodside House, Browneshill, Carlow Town, Carlow

Tony Fenelon, Woodside House, Browneshill, Carlow

Died 1st January, 2020.

At St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his wife Nancy and daughter Lesley. Deeply regretted by his daughter Michele, son in law Fergal, grandsons Conor and Stephen, sisters Delma and Margaret, nieces and nephews neighbours and friends.

Reposing at McGuills Funeral Home Bennekerry (R93 E5 N7) from 4pm today, Thursday, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to St. Mary's Church, Bennekerry, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May Tony Rest in Peace

HOUSE PRIVATE

Martin DUNNE

Carlow Town, Carlow

Martin Dunne, Canterbury, Kent, England died December 31st 2019 in Kent.

Son of the late John and Kathleen Dunne, 89 St. Killian's Crescent, Carlow. Sadly missed by his wife Jenny, sons Justin and Michael, daughter Sarah, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Fuenral arrangements to be confirmed.