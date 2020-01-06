Carlow deaths and funeral details, January 6

Gerry Farrell

Grange, Tullow, Carlow / Baltinglass, Wicklow

Gerry Farrell, The Granary, Grange, Tullow, Co. Carlow and formerly of Raheen, Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow – 3rd January 2020 peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family; Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridie, daughter Eileen, son Kevin, son-in-law Andrew, daughter-in-law Daphne, brother Pat, sister Pauline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousin Patricia, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Gerry Rest in Peace

Funeral arriving to St. John the Baptist, Grange, on Monday for 2 o’c Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team. Donation box in Church.

Peter MOLONEY

"Cleady", Strawhall, Carlow Town, Carlow

Peter Moloney died January 3rd 2020 (unexpectedly) at St. James’s Hospital, Dublin. Eldest son of the late Con and Mary Moloney; sadly missed by his sister Stephanie, brothers Keith and David, nephews Paul, John, David, Tim, Evan and Karl, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am in the Cathedral of the Assumption. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin for service at 2pm.

House private, please.

Thomas (Tommy) BYRNE

114 St Clare's Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow

Thomas (Tommy) Byrne of 114 St Clare’s Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away peacefully, on January 4th, 2020, at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow. Beloved son of the late Denis and Peggy, much loved husband of Lily, loving father of Denise, Sharon, Thomas, Denis, Adam and the late Sineád and cherished brother of Jim and the late John, Dinny and Patrick. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daugters, sons, grandchildren Jamie, Jack, Ben, Ella, Amy, Kian, Rían and Freddie, son-in-law Ray and scott, daughters-in-law Blaithin, Karen and Lesley, brother, sisters-in-law, nephew, nieces, extended family, relatives, and friends.

May Tommy Rest in Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, Carlow from 2p.m on Monday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.45a.m to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen arriving for Funeral Mass at 11a.m. Burial afterwards in Sleaty New Cemetery, Carlow. Family flowers only please. Donations , if desired, to The Friends of The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow.

Mary[May] Morris

Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow Town, Carlow / Castledermot, Kildare

Formerly St John's, Castledermot and Graney. In the loving care of Hillview Nursing Home in her 107th year. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Rose, son-in-law Tom, brother Larry, grand-daughters Julie and Kay [Australia], nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

MAY MARY REST IN PEACE.

Reposing in Dunnes Funeral Home, Mill Road, Castledermot from 2pm on Monday with Rosary at 8pm Monday and Tuesday evening. Removal on Wednesday Morning at 10:15am to The Church Of The Assumption, Castledermot arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by Burial in Coltstown Cemetery.