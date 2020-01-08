Carlow deaths and funeral details, January 8

Vincent Byrne

New Line, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford / Ballinabranna, Carlow

Byrne; New Line, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, County Waterford, 7th January 2020, Vincent, Late of "Vincent Byrne House of Shoes" and Ballinabrannagh, Co. Carlow, deeply mourned by his wife Mary, family Colin and Oren, Lee and Sid, grandchildren Dylan, Rory, Ciara, Freya and Eden, sisters Kathleen McDonald (Carlow) and Violet Mousley (Birmingham), brother-in-law Tom, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice.

May Vincent Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later