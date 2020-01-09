Carlow deaths and funeral details, January 9

Pascal STRONGE

11 Silverpines, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Pascal Stronge died January 7th 2020 (suddenly) at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his wife Michelle, father Vinny, brother Dermot and sisters Joyce and Majella. Sadly missed by his loving sons Dean and Dylan, mother Betty, brothers Andrew, Billy and David, sisters Joan, Patricia and Diane, parents-in-law Michael and Bridie Doyle, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

Marian DERMODY

Old Leighlin Road, Leighlinbridge, Carlow

Marian Dermody of Old Leighlin Rd., Leighlinbridge, Carlow, passed away peacefully, at her home, on January 8th, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved daughter of Jimmy and Brigid and much loved sister of James, Sean, Alan and Olive. She will be sadly missed by her loving parents, brothers, sister, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

May Marian Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St, Carlow from 2pm on Thursday with removal that evening at 6.30pm to St. Lazarian’s Church, Leighlinbridge, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please.

Mary Coates (née Comeford)

Galtymore Road, Drimnagh, Dublin / Tullow, Carlow

Mary died peacefully in the tender care of Sonas Nursing Home, Tullow. Beloved wife of Fredrick, much loved mother of Stanley, Freddie, Miriam and Eric, dear granny of David, Ian, and Grace.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later