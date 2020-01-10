Carlow deaths and funeral details, January 10

Sarah Kate JORDAN

Everton House, Old Derrig, Carlow

Sarah Kate Jordan died January 8th 2020 unexpectedly at home aged 30 years. Dearly loved younger daughter of Bernard and Kate and adored sister of Ruth and Darragh. Sadly missed by her heartbroken parents, sister, brother, uncles, aunts, beloved cousins, relatives and friends especially the communities of Delta Centre and Special Olympics.

Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed on Friday afternoon.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Delta Centre, Carlow.

House private please.

Jack CHATTEN

2 Green Road, Carlow Town, Carlow / Sligo Town, Sligo

Jack Chatten died January 9th 2020 after a brief illness at the Beacon Hospital, Dublin, formerly of Sligo Town. Beloved husband of the late Hilary. Sadly missed by his loving sons John and Paul, daughters Susan and Jennifer, brothers Georgie and Pat, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 13 grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home on Saturday from 3pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu to St. Vincent de Paul.