Carlow deaths and funeral details, January 11

Michael JORDAN

9 Roncalli Place, Carlow Town, Carlow

Michael Jordan died January 10th 2020 at Aut Even Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Noel, Pat, Yvonne and Niamh. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law James and Michael, daughters-in-law Ber and Liz, grandchildren Karen, David, Aoife, Bronagh, Clodagh, Ríona, Orla and Saoirse, great-grandchildren Daniel, Darragh, Síofra and Jack, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Sunday from 2pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Eric BRIGGS

Carlow / Dublin

Eric Briggs died 10th January 2020, very peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff at Borris Lodge Nursing Home. He was surrounded by all his family, just as he would have wished. Loved and admired forever by his wife Jean, his children, Stephen, Lesley, Susan and Peter and the grandchildren he adored, Zoe, Jamie, Leo, Alex, Sam, Kim, Molly, Ruadhán and Sarah, daughters-in-law Fiona and Eileen, as well the extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Service at 10am on Monday morning, (13th January), at Carlow Methodist Church, Athy Road, Carlow followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only please.



