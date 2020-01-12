Carlow deaths and funeral details, January 12

Lily Smith (née Dorrian)

The Links, Tullow, Carlow / Clondalkin, Dublin

Lily Smith (née) Dorrian, The Links, Tullow, Co. Carlow and formerly of Lealand Walk, Clondalkin, Dublin – 10th January 2020, peacefully, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, surrounded by her loving family; Sadly missed by her loving husband and best friend Bernard, her adored sons and daughters Richard, Brian, Les, Tracy and Tara, sister Rosie, brother J.J., daughters-in-law Lorraine, Linda and Juliette, son-in-law Noel, sisters-in-law and her cherished grandchildren Killian, Kyran, Denise, Cristian, Kate, Lára, Ben and Conor, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Lily Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

Joan O'CONNOR

28 St. Patrick's Avenue, Carlow Town, Carlow

Joan O'Connor died January 11th (peacefully) in the loving care of the Sacred Heart Hospital. Predeceased by her parents William and Annie and her brother Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving brother Michael, sister Mary Comerford, brother-in-law Frank, sister-in-law Lily, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Monday from 4pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea (via her residence) to arrive for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Friends of the Sacred Heart Hospital.



