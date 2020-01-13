Carlow deaths and funeral details, January 13

Winifred Una Quirke

Scorthreen, Borris, Carlow / Pallasgreen, Limerick / Killaloe, Clare

Winifred Una Quirke, Scorthreen, Borris, Co. Carlow, formerly of Cloughadreen, Old Pallas, Co. Limerick and Killaloe, Co. Clare. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters. Una died peacefully on 13th January 2020 in the loving care of her niece Geraldine and her husband Seán. Sadly missed by her nieces and nephews.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her niece Geraldine’s residence, Borris, Co. Carlow [R95H9V4] on Tuesday 14th from 2pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral to arrive at St. John the Baptist Church, Nicker, Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick on Wednesday 15th at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday 16th at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in Toom Cemetery, Co. Tipperary.