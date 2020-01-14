Carlow deaths and funeral details, January 14
Rest in Peace
Carlow deaths and funerals
Denis (Dinny) Byrne
Seskin Road, Leighlinbridge, Carlow
Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Wednesday from 12 noon. Concluding with Funeral Prayers at 8.45pm. Removal on Thursday morning arriving at St. Lazerian's Church, Leighlinbridge for Funeral Mass at 11am Cremation afterwards in Newlands Cross Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit Kilkenny.
House Private Please.
