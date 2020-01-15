Carlow deaths and funeral details, January 15

Henry (Harry) Ward

Coonogue, Ballymurphy, Borris, Carlow

Peacefully at Castle Gardens Nursing Home. Predeceased by his brother Patrick and parents Patrick and Elizabeth. Loving husband of Nellie.Sadly missed by his step daughters Eileen, Siobhan and Caroline, step sons Michael and Brendan and their families. Lovingly remembered by his sister-in-law Tess, his nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home , Borris from 2 pm on Wednesday with removal at 6.30 pm to St. Fortchern's Church, Rathanna arriving at 7 pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society of Ireland.

Brenda Quigley

Rathvarrin and Signa Care Killerig., Tullow, Carlow

Beloved wife of the late John, much loved mother of Caroline (Smith), Philip, Kevin, Peter and the late David, dear granny of Sean, Sarah, Julie, Glenn, Carl, Curtis, and Kristi, mother-in-law of Ian and Kathy. Deeply regretted by her loving family, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

May Brenda Rest In Peace

Reposing at Caroline and Ian's residence in Rathvarrin (R93 F205) from 3 o'c on Thursday concluding with prayers at 8 o'c. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 o'c in The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Ardattin followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Tullow. Donations in lieu of flowers to Tullow Day Care Centre. Donation box in church.