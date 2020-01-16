Carlow deaths and funeral details, January 16

Joan MELIA (née Murray)

32 Mount Leinster Park, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Joan Melia died January 15th 2020 at the Mater Hospital, Dublin after a brief illness. Beloved wife of Seamus and much loved mother of Francis, Lizzy and Pamela. Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughters, sons-in-law Frank and Cyril, Fran’s partner Yarka, grandchildren Zach, Evan and Theo, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Friday from 3pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea to arrive for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to St. Vincent De Paul.