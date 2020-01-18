Carlow deaths and funeral details, January 18

Charles Hynes

8 Barnfield Court, Tullow, Carlow

Charles Hynes, 8 Barnfield Court, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 16th January 2020 suddenly at his residence; Beloved husband of the late Jane. Sadly missed by his family, relatives and friends.

May Charles Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Sunday from 2 o’c to 6 o’c . Funeral arriving to the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, on Sunday for for 7 o’c. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11 o’c and burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Tullow.