Carlow deaths and funeral details, January 19

Anthony Moylan

Annyalla, Castleblayney, Monaghan / Tullow, Carlow

Anthony Moylan, Annyalla Castleblaney Co.Monaghan A75 C658 (formerly 33 Park Mhuire Tullow Co.Carlow) on the 18th of January 2020 peacefully at home with his loving wife Anne Mc Ginn.

Pre -deceased by his parents Kevin and Alice Moylan, sisters Ann Darcy and Theresa Doran.R.I.P

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne Mc Ginn sisters Mary Brennan - Gallbally and Bernadette Griffin-Castledermot, Brothers John-Carlow and Kevin-Athy, Mother-in-law,nieces and nephews,brothers and sisters in law and a large family circle of relatives and friends. Reposing at his home from 4.00pm to 8.00pm on Sunday 19th and 4.00pm to 8.00 pm on Monday 20th. Family time thereafter please. Anthony's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 noon on Tuesday in St Marys Church Clontibret followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Cavan/Monaghan Paliative Care c/o Peter Mc Mahon Mc Mahon's Funeral Home Emyvale Co Monaghan or any family member.

May his gentle soul rest in Peace

Jack DOYLE

72 Pearse Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow / Castledermot, Kildare

Jack Doyle of 72 Pearse Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow and formerly of “The Forge”, Ballyhade, Castledermot, Co. Kildare, passed away peacefully, on January 18th, 2020, at The Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

Beloved husband of Anna, loving father of Eddie, Robert, Liz and Clare and adored grandfather of Ross, Tara, Ivan, Howard, Heidi, Jack, Becky, Nathan, Matthew and Grace .

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Kevin and Roderick, daughters-in-law Margaret and Shannon, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

May John Rest in Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, Carlow from 12 Noon on Monday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.45a.m to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen arriving for Funeral Mass at 11a.m. followed by funeral to Newlands Cross Crematorium arriving for cremation service at 2p.m

Family flowers only please. Donations ,if desired, to St Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen.