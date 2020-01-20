Carlow deaths and funeral details, January 20

Eamonn Meehan

Glen-Ita, The Ridge, Old Leighlin, Carlow / Kilkenny

Eamonn Meehan, Glen-Ita, The Ridge, Old Leighlin, Co. Kilkenny, 19th January 2020, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of The District Hospital, Carlow. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, beloved father to David, William and Allen. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law, Aisling and Donna, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all of his extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Cushens Funeral Home, Kilcarrig Street, Bagenalstown (Eircode: R21 V127) on Tuesday from 11am until 8pm. Removal from Cushens Funeral Home on Wednesday at 10am, to arrive at Newlands Cross Crematorium for service at 12pm.

Luke Oliver Hunt

Coolkenno, Tullow, Carlow / Wicklow

Funeral Arrangements Later

Kathleen Doyle (née Keane)

Bough, Rathvilly, Carlow / Ballyferriter, Kerry

Kathleen Doyle (née Keane), Bough, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow and formerly of Clogher, Ballyferriter, Co. Kerry – 20th January 2020 peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family and friends. Sadly missed by her family, husband Tommy, sons Terence and Noel, daughters Carol and Tina, sister Bríd (Moloney), sons-in-law Seán and Peter, daughter-in-law Maria, Terence’s partner Emer, grandchildren Amy, Meghan, Kate, Rachel, Niamh, Ciarán, Hannah, Abbie, Molly, Peter, Holly, Tom Tom and Annie, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Kathleen rest in peace.

Reposing at her daughter Tina’s residence, Bough, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 WP98) on Tuesday from 3 o’c concluding at 8 o’c. House private thereafter please. Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly on Wednesday for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Rathvilly Cemetery.