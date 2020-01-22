Carlow deaths and funeral details, January 22

Deborah Rahilly (née Cahillane)

Kevin Barry Road, Rathvilly, Carlow / Killorglin, Kerry

Deborah (Debbie) Rahilly (née Cahillane), Kevin Barry Rd., Rathvilly, Co. Carlow and formerly of Killorglin, Co. Kerry – 21st January 2020, peacefully at Waterford Regional Hospital; Beloved wife of the late Denis; Sadly missed by her loving daughter Maria, son-in-law Bob, brother Joe, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Deborah rest in peace.

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) on Sunday, 26th January from 5pm. until 7pm. Funeral assembling at her residence on Monday morning at 11.40am. proceeding to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Rathvilly Cemetery.

Brenda Munday (née Whelan)

St. Brigid's Crescent, Bagenalstown, Carlow

The death has occurred of Brenda Munday (nee Whelan) London and late of St. Brigid's Crescent, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown today, Wednesday, from 2.oc to 8.oc, and tomorrow, Thursday, from 2.oc, concluding with Funeral Prayers at 8.oc. Removal on Friday afternoon arriving at St. Andrew's Church, Bagenalstown for Funeral Mass at 2.oc. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption Bagenalstown.

May Brenda Rest in Peace.

Patrick Mc Cabe

Clonmoney, Goresbridge, Kilkenny / Bagenalstown, Carlow

The death has occurred of Patrick McCabe, Woolwich, London and formally of Clonmoney, Goresbridge, Co. Kilkenny. (Peacefully) at home. Predeceased by his brothers John and Christy, sisters Alice and Elizabeth, sadly missed by his brother-in-law John, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Patrick Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass on Friday morning in the Church of the Holy Trinity Goresbridge at 11oc, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



