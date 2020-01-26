Carlow deaths and funeral details, January 26

Joe Redmond

Ballycooke, Tullow, Carlow / Castledermot, Kildare

Joe Redmond, Holloway Road, London and formerly of Ballycooke, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 22nd January 2020 passed peacefully in London; beloved brother of the late Mick, Willie, Nancy and Rita. Sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa, son Stephen, daughter-in-law Charmain, brothers Stephen, Noel and Brendan, sisters Sr. Columba, Molly and Claire, sisters-in-law, grandsons Tadgh and Liam, extended family, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May Joe rest in peace

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) from 5pm until 8pm on Friday, 31st January. Removal on Saturday morning, 1st February at 10.30am via Ballycooke to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot, arriving for 11am. Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Coltstown Cemetery, Castledermot.