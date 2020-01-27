Carlow deaths and funeral details, January 27
Rest in Peace
Carlow deaths
Nellie Hegarty (née Carroll)
Slaney Quarter, Tullow, Carlow
Nellie Hegarty (née Carroll), Slaney Quarter, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 26th January 2020 (suddenly) at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny; Beloved wife of the late Gordon; Sadly missed by her loving daughters Carmel, Caroline, Mary Jo, Eileen and Sophie, sons Gordon, Henry and Mick, sons-in-law, daughers-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
May Nellie Rest in Peace
Funeral arriving to St. John the Baptist Church, Grange, on Tuesday morning for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. House private, please, at her own request.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on