Carlow deaths and funeral details, January 28

Michael (Mick) Rossiter

Eastwood, Bagenalstown, Carlow

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Rossiter, Eastwood, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. Predeceased by his wife Bridie. He will be sadly missed by his loving daughters Marion and Siobhan, granddaughter Kara, sister Rita, brothers John and Shay, sons-in-law Mark Murphy and David Bannon, sisters-in-law Marian Rossiter and Theresa Rossiter, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Mick Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence (eircode R21 X583) on Wednesday morning from 11am to 9pm, with Funeral Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning, arriving at St. Andrew's Church, Bagenalstown, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown.