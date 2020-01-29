Carlow deaths and funeral details, January 29

Patrick Joseph Maher

Drumcondra, Dublin / Leighlinbridge, Carlow

Maher, Patrick Joseph (Drumcondra, Dublin and late of Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow) January 27th 2020 (peacefully) at the Mater Hospital; beloved husband of Charlotte, sadly missed by his loving wife, brothers-in-law Brendan, Gerry, Stephen and David, sisters-in-law Ann, Carmel and Anna, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Lanigan’s Funeral Home, 21 Beaumont Road on Friday (January 31st) from 4 pm to 6 pm. Burial to take place at a later date in the U.K.

Jimmy (James) KEHOE

Killeshin, Carlow / Killeshin, Laois

Jimmy(James) Kehoe of Killeshin, Carlow, Co. Laois

passed away at his home on January 28th, 2020, in his 83rd year.



Predeceased by his wife Annie Claire.



He will be sadly missed by his sons Jim (Seamus), Joseph and Martin,

daughters-in-law Edel, Susan and Amelia, grandchildren Joselyn, Sean, Clare, Anna, Luke, April, James, Cormac and Saoirse, sister Ann, brother Joe, sister-in-law Bridie, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends & neighbours.



Funeral arrangements to follow shortly.

Colette Hughes

Ormond Court, Clonmel, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary / Carlow Town, Carlow

The death has occurred of Colette Hughes, 21 Ormond Court Clonmel, formerly of Fianna Rd, Thurles Co. Tipperary & Carlow.

Colette died in the tender care of Rathkeevan Nursing Home 28th January 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Eamonn Hughes, she will be sadly missed by her daughter Paula & sons Edward, Brian & Noel, son-in-law Michael, daughters-in-law Carolyn, Geraldine & Eilis, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel, on Wednesday (29th January) from 5pm with removal at 6.45pm to the Church of the Resurrection. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only.