Carlow deaths and funeral details, January 30

Michael ROCHE

21 Silverpines, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Michael Roche of 21 Silverpines, Tullow Rd. and formerly of Ballybannon, Carlow, passed away after a long illness, on January 28th, 2020, in Hillview Nursing Home, Tullow Road, Carlow.

Beloved husband of Ann, much loved father of Kellie, Jordan and Tom, cherished step-father of Lisa and Emma and adored grandfather of Cathal, Cillian, Adam, Jake, Luke and Halle.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, step-daughters, grandchildren, father-in-law Tom, mother-in-law Peggy, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Michael’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St., from 4p.m on Thursday with Prayers at 8p.m. Removal on Friday at 9.45a.m to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow arriving for Funeral Mass at 10a.m. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to County Carlow Hospice.