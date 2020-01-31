Carlow deaths and funeral details, January 31

Christy Walsh

Tullow, Carlow / Lusk, Dublin

Christy Walsh, Tullow, Co. Carlow and late of Lusk, Co. Dublin. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow, beloved husband of the late Esther. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Marie, Carmel, Peggy, Betty, Imelda and Terry, his brothers Jimmy and Tommy, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving to the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, on Saturday for Funeral Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in Killaveney Cemetery, Tinahely. Donations, if desired, to the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow.

May He Rest In Peace