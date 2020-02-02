Carlow deaths and funeral details, February 2

Patrick (Pat) (Paddy) McDonald

8 Seskin Road, Leighlinbridge, Carlow

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) (Paddy) McDonald, 8 Seskin Road, Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow. Died 31st January 2020 (Peacefully) at His Home. Sadly missed by his family, his loving wife Theresa, daughter Caroline, sons Patrick, Mark, Darren and Eric, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Patrick Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home Bagenalstown (Eir Code R21 DY66) on Saturday Morning from 11.oc Concluding with Funeral Prayers at 8.30.oc. and also reposing at His Home (Strictly Private Please) on Sunday. Removal from His Home on Monday Morning arriving at St. Lazerian's Church, Leighlinbridge for Funeral Mass at 11.oc. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Fiona Wynne

Dublin 8, Dublin / Rathvilly, Carlow

WYNNE, Fiona (late of Rathvilly, Co. Carlow, formerly of Watling Street) -31st January 2020. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the tender care of the staff in St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh, Co. Kildare. Beloved partner of Jason, loving mother to Dean (his partner Lisa), Robert and Caitlin, cherished grandmother to Nathan and Skyler, and loving sister of the late Marie. Sadly missed by her loving partner, children, grandchildren, mother Kathleen, sister Kathrina, mother-in-law June, father-in-law Tommy, brother-in-law Lee, sister-in-law Debbie, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends.

May she Rest In Peace

Reposing on Monday evening (3rd February) from 4p.m. to 6p.m. at the Larry Massey Funeral Home, 100 Terenure Road North, Dublin 6W. Removal on Tuesday morning to John’s Lane Church, arriving for 11a.m. Mass. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Cemetery.

Eve Malone (née Whiteley)

Bauck Hill, St. Mullins, Carlow

Pre-deceased by her loving grand-daughter Ciara, beloved wife of Patrick, mother of Annemarie, Patrick, Mark, Jenny, David, and Linda. Sadly missed by her 8 adoring grandchildren, brothers and sisters, son-in-law and partners, father-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence (eircode R95P7X9) on saturday (Feb.1st) from 4pm concluding at 8pm and on Sunday (Feb. 2nd) from 2pm concluding at 7pm. Removal on Monday (Feb.3rd) to St. Brendan's Church, Drummond, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mullins' Cemetery, Co. Carlow.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Kilkenny Palliative Care. House Strictly Private on Monday please.

Oliver Doyle

39 Hillbrook Est., Tullow, Carlow

Oliver Doyle, 39 Hillbrook Est., Tullow, Co. Carlow – 31st January 2020 peacefully in the loving care of all at Tallaght Hospital; Sadly missed by his loving wife Patricia, daughters Olivia and Pauline, son P.J., brother Hugh, sister Kathleen, loving niece Mary, grandchildren Jamie, Dion, Zack and Max, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

May Oliver rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm. until 8pm on Sunday. House private thereafter please. Private Cremation will take place on Monday. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Cystic Fibrosis, St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin and Down Syndrome, Carlow. Donation box at House.