Carlow deaths and funeral details, February 3

Patrick (Pat) SCULLY

Killeshin, Carlow / Killeshin, Laois

Patrick (Pat) Scully, Killeshin, Carlow, Co. Laois died February 2nd 2020. Dearly loved husband of Anne, much loved father of Gordana and Owen and cherished son of Michael & Margaret. Predeceased by his sister Kay and brother Michael. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, parents, brother Raymond, sisters Carmel and Pauline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, colleagues in Seamus Byrne Electrical and many friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Wednesday from 2pm concluding with prayers at 8.15pm. Funeral to arrive for funeral Mass on Thursday at 1pm in the Church of the Holy Cross, Killeshin. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society.