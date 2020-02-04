Carlow deaths and funeral details, February 4

Rosanna Skelton

Killoughternane, Bagenalstown, Carlow

And formerly of Killoughternane, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. Sadly passed away in her 100th year at Cheltenham General Hospital, England. Rose will be sadly missed by all her friends in Chelteham and Killoughternane and by her many nieces, nephews and their families, especially Breda and the Barrett family, Dunroe. With treasured memories and love of a wonderful friend, aunt and lady.

May she rest in peace

Funeral to arrive at St. Lazerian's Church, Ballinkillen on Thursday for prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Friday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Hannah Nolan

Bendenstown, Rathoe, Carlow

Hannah Nolan, Bendenstown, Rathoe, Co. Carlow, 3rd February 2020. Peacefully in the loving care of the Management and Staff of the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow. Hannah, predeceased by her brothers John, Mick, Lal and sister Maureen (Connie). Deeply regretted by her loving family Jim, Bernadette, Loretta, Amelia and the Nolan, Brophy and Maher families, extended family and friends.

May Hannah Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am at Saints Peter & Paul Church, Ballon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Sr. Mary LENNON

Sallyville House, Newtown Road, Wexford Town, Wexford / Borris, Carlow

LENNON (Wexford and formerly Borris, Co. Carlow) 3rd February at Sallyville House, Newtown Road, Wexford, Sr. Mary, predeceased by her brother Fr. John, sadly missed by her sister Sr. Anne, Holy Faith Sisters, her brother Michael, her nephews Albert and Alexander, her grand-nephews Raymond and Aonghus and grand-nieces Siomha and Caoileann and her St. John of God Sisters, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Convent Chapel, Sallyville House on Tuesday from 2pm to 6pm. Evening prayer on Wednesday at 2pm, leaving Sallyville House at 2.30pm for reception of remains at St. Patrick's Church, Kilkenny at 5pm. Mass at 12 noon on Thursday. Burial afterwards in Foulkstown Cemetery.