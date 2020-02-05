Carlow deaths and funeral details, February 5

Constance (Connie) Moore (née Hannigan)

Shillelagh Road, Tullow, Carlow / Terenure, Dublin

Late Whitehall Road, Terenure. Connie died peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Paddy. Sadly missed by her children Geraldine, Nicholas, Christopher, Constance, Honoria and AnnMarie, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, and many friends.

May Connie Rest In Peace

Reposing at her daughter Geraldine O'Reilly's residence ("Saleen", Tullowhill, Shillelagh Road, Tullow R93DE93 from 3 o'c on Thursday concluding with prayers at 8 o'c. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 o'c in The Church of The Immaculate Conception Ardattin followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Friday. No flowers please.