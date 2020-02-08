Carlow deaths and funeral details, February 8

Larry RYAN

knockdorish, Kilbride and formerly of St. Patrick’s Avenue, Carlow Town, Carlow

Larry Ryan (former member of The Irish Defence Forces) of “The Shire”, Knockdorish, Kilbride and formerly of St. Patrick’s Avenue, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in his home, on February 7th, 2020,.

Beloved husband of Kathleen, much loved father of Amanda and Nial, adored grandfather of Ella, cherished brother of Pat, Ann, Mary, Peter, Teresa and Michael. Predeceased by his brother John, sister Kathleen, his twin brother baby James and his parents Christina and Peter Ryan.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, son, granddaughter, Amanda’s partner Ed, Nial’s partner Tina, brothers, sisters, extended family, mother- and father-in-law Bridie and Mick Doyle, relatives and friends.

May Larry Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow from 2p.m on Saturday with removal that evening at 7.15p.m to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow arriving at 7.30p.m Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11a.m., followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Bridget O'Neill (née Brennan)

154, Crettyard, Via Carlow, Crettyard, Laois / Crettyard, Carlow / Crettyard, Kilkenny

O'Neill (nee Brennan) Bridget 154 Crettyard, Via Carlow, Co. Laois. Peacefully at Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her parents Paddy and Kathleen, brothers Mickey and Patrick. Dearly loved Mother of Bridget and partner Ger, much loved Granny of Bréanainn and partner Rebecca, Bevin, and Gemma. Sadly missed by her brother Frank, sister Ann, Marian and Elizabeth, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her Home (Eircode R93 EH94) from 2pm on Saturday, concluding with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 8.30pm. Funeral arriving at Saint Abban's Church, Doonane (Eircode R93 AT86) for Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm, with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation & the Irish Cancer Society.

John KELLY

Bennekerry, Carlow

John will be sadly missed by his loving mother, sister Kathleen, his many friends and neighbours.

Reposing in McGuill's Funeral Home, Bennekerry (R93 E5 N7) Saturday from 2 p.m. with prayers at 8 p.m. Removal on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. to St. Mary's Church, Bennekerry arriving for Mass at 11.30. Interment immediately thereafter in adjoining cemetery.

May John's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Adrian Byrne

Coppenagh, Tullow, Carlow

Adrian Byrne, Coppenagh, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 7th February 2020 (suddenly) at his residence. Sadly missed by his loving mother Brigid, father Jim, sister Tracy, brothers Bobby and Brian, grandmother Bridie, sisters-in-law Joelle and Yvette, niece Hayley, uncles, aunts, relatives and many friends.

May Adrian rest in peace.

Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly on Monday for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Rathvilly Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Cáirdeas Centre, Tullow. Donation box in church.

Davy BYRNE

Tomard, Bilboa, Carlow

Davy Byrne of Tomard, Bilboa, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully, on February 7th, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Much loved brother of Lil, Kate, Nan, Josie, Stacia and the late May, Bridie and Ciss. He will be sadly missed by his loving sisters, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

May Davy Rest in Peace

Reposing at his nephew David’s home, Craan, Leighlinbridge (Eircode- R93 WN24) from 7pm on Saturday with prayers at 8.30pm. Reposing all day Sunday with removal that evening at 7pm to St Fintan’s Church, Ballinabranna, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.