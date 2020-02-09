Carlow deaths and funeral details, February 9

Breda GALBALLY (née O'Brien)

65 Dereen Heights, Tullow Rd, Carlow Town, Carlow / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Breda Galbally (née O’Brien) of 65 Dereen Heights, Tullow Road, Carlow and formerly Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary, passed away suddenly on February 8th, 2020, at her home.

Beloved wife of the late Michael, much loved mother of Emma and the late Paul and cherished sister of Francis, Lily, Kathleen, Maureen and the late John.

She will be sadly missed by her loving daughter, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, her good neighbours, friends and wonderful community of Dereen Heights.

May Breda’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Carlow, from 5p.m on Monday with Prayers at 8p.m. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30 a.m. to The Holy Family Church, Askea, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin, arriving for Cremation Service at 1p.m.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of the District Hospital.