Carlow deaths and funeral details, February 11

Ita Veronica Shaw (née Stynes)

4 St. Olivers Villas , Tullow, Rathoe, Carlow

Ita, predeceased by her husband James. Deeply regretted by her sons Patrick and Brendan, sister Sarah, brother Joe, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in McGuill's Funeral Home, Bennekerry (R93 E5 N7) from 2 p.m. Tuesday with prayers at 8 p.m. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30 to Rathoe Church, arriving for Mass at 11 a.m. Interment thereafter in adjoining cemetery.

May Ita Veronica Rest in Peace

Family flowers only please. Donations to Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.

Arthur GOULD

Tomard, Milford, Carlow

Arthur Gould, of Tomard, Milford, Co. Carlow, passed away suddenly on February 9th, 2020, at his home.

Beloved husband of Harriet, much loved father of Susan, Arthur, Iris and the late Freddie and Hazel and cherished brother of the late Benny.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, grandchildren Ryan, William, Emily and Jake, sons-in-law Colin and John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in at his home (Eircode R93 EH59 ) on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday at 1.30pm to St. John The Evangelist's Church, Cloydagh, Carlow, (Eircode R93 T953) arriving for Funeral Service at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.