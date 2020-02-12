Carlow deaths and funeral details, February 12

Patrick (Pat) O'BRIEN

Brooklawns, Pollerton, Carlow

Patrick (Paddy) O'Brien, Basildon, England & formerly Brooklawns, Pollerton, Carlow died February 10th 2020, peacefully after a short illness, borne with dignity and pride. Pat was the much loved husband of Anne (nee Roche) who passed away on 14th February 1996. Leaving behind their 3 children, Lorraine, Malcolm and Emmett, 3 grandchildren Stephen, Christopher and Conor and 3 great grandchildren. In addition he leaves his 2 sisters Frances (Carlow), Madge (Australia) and brother John (Germany).

May Pat Rest in Peace

Funeral service to take place in England, followed by a service in Carlow at a later date.

Pat Cox

Coolgreaney, Gorey, Wexford / Fenagh, Carlow

And late of Fenagh, Co. Carlow. Beloved Husband of Bridie and Brother of Mick, Tom, Jimmy, Ann, Goretti, Pauline, Mary and the late Gerard. Deeply regretted by his wife, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and many friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home, The Avenue, Gorey (Eircode Y25 k122), on Wednesday (12th February) from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Removal from Funeral Home on Thursday (13th February) at 10.15 a.m to St. David's Church, Johnstown, Coolgreaney for Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. followed by Burial in Ballyfad Cemetery. Family Flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of Gorey District Hospital.