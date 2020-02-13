Carlow deaths and funeral details, February 13

Adrian Kelly

Late Crosskeys, Tullow, Carlow

Adrian died, peacefully, in San Francisco, California. Beloved husband of Maureen, much loved father of Molly, Danny and Grace. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and a large circle of relatives and friends.

May Adrian Rest In Peace

Funeral will take place in San Francisco on Thursday 13th February.

Sheila Hannon (née Walker)

Melitta Park, Kildare Town, Kildare / Carlow Town, Carlow

Formerly of Carlow Town.

Peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Joe, daughters Sharon and Esther, son Joe, sons-in-law Ger and Ken, daughter-in-law Jackie,

granddaughters Jessica and Sarah, great-grandchildren Jack and Orlaith, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Sheila rest in peace

Reposing at McWey’s Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare town, on Thursday, from 3pm. Rosary at 7pm.

Removal on Friday at 10.30am, to arrive at St. Brigid’s Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11 am.

Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Kildare.

Family flowers, only. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent’s Hospital Athy.

Donations box in church.

Elizabeth Geoghegan (née Mealy)

28 Doonane Road, Crettyard, Laois, R93 WOY6 / Crettyard, Kilkenny / Crettyard, Carlow

Geoghegan (nee Mealy) 28 Doonane Road, Crettyard, Co. Laois Peacefully at St. Luke's General Hospital, Kilkenny. Elizabeth. Predeceased by her husband Eamonn. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, sons Eamonn and Stephen, daughter Marie, sister Kathleen, brothers Georgie and Michael, grandchildren Sean, Edward, Isabel, Jennalee, Dylan, Aunt Dina, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Elizabeth Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence (Eircode R93 WOY6) from 4pm Thursday with vigil prayers and rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday to St Abban's Church, Doonane for Requiem Mass at 1pm Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please on Friday morning.

Moira DUGGAN

17 Pacelli Avenue, Graiguecullen, Carlow

Moira Duggan died in the loving care of St. Clare’s Ward, Sacred Heart Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Paddy and much loved mother of Roma, Orla, Carol, Paudie, Michael, Clare, Patricia, Cathy, Kim, John, Amy and the late Angela. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 30 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home from 3pm on Thursday concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10am in St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

James (Jim) AYLWARD

Rathornan, Leighlinbridge, Carlow, R93 TD96

James (Jim) Aylward, of Rathornan, Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on February 11th, 2020.

Beloved husband of Breda, much loved father of Catherine and Michael, cherished brother of Statia and the late Pat, Johnny, Nan and Lizzie and adored grandfather of Melissa, Carol, Louise, Katrina and Shakira.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren Jake, Evan, Odin and Caoimhe, son-in-law Maurice, daughter-in-law Breda, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May James Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home, Rathornan, Leighlinbridge, (Eircode R93 TD96) on Thursday with removal that evening at 6.15p.m to St. Lazarian’s Church, Leighlinbridge, arriving at 7p.m. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11a.m., followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.