Carlow deaths and funeral details, February 14

Jack Lyons

Ballykillane, Hacketstown, Carlow

Jack Lyons, Ballykillane, Hacketstown, Co Carlow. February 13th, 2020. Peacefully in the tender care of the staff at Glendale Nursing Home, Tullow. Deeply regretted by his sister Lil (Doyle), (Tullow), relatives and friends.

Reposing at Burke & Farrell Funeral Home, Hacketstown, Friday from 5pm unil 7pm. Removal from there on Saturday to St Brigid's Church, Hacketstown for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Hacketstown Cemetery.

May Jack Rest In Peace.

Patrick Farrell

Ballinabranna, Carlow

Patrick Farrell, Ballinabranna, Carlow. On 13th February 2020. Aged 98 years at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of Margaret (Peg) and loving father of Padraig and Terry. Sadly missed by his wife, sons, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Patrick's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing in Lacey's Funeral Home, John St., Carlow, from 2pm until 8pm on Friday (14th), on Saturday from 2pm with prayers at 8.30pm and on Sunday from 2pm with removal at 6.45pm to St Fintan's Church, Ballinabranna, arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday (17th) at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.