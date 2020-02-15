Carlow deaths and funeral details, February 15

Valentino BIKSONE

23 Oaklawns, Old Dublin Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Valentino Biksone of 23 Oaklawns, Old Dublin Road, Carlow, passed away peacefully on February 14th, 2020, at her home.

Beloved mother of Inta and Igor.

She will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends.

Reposing at her home from 4pm with Prayers at 6p.m. Private cremation will take place on Saturday.