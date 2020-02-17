Carlow deaths and funeral details, February 17

Jean Kilcoyne (née Corrigan)

Rahill, Rathvilly, Carlow, R93 N728

Jean Kilcoyne (née) Corrigan, Rahill, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow – 15th February 2020 peacefully at The Beacon Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Beloved daughter of the late Bill and Edna, loving wife of Des and devoted mother to Emily. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, sisters Helen and Sheila, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, her sport colleagues (The Cardinals), kind neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence (Eircode R93 N728) on Monday from 3pm and all day Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday at 2.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Rathvilly for 3pm Service with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The family would like to sincerely thank The Beacon Hospital Doctors, Nurses and Staff for the wonderful care the provided to Jean during her illness.