Carlow deaths and funeral details, February 18

Josie WELLS (née Culleton)

60 St Killian's Crescent, Carlow Town, Carlow

Josie Wells (née Culleton) of Warlingham, Surrey, England and formerly of 60 St. Killian’s Crescent, Carlow, passed away peacefully, in England, on February 8th, 2020.

Beloved wife of Ken and much loved sister of Liam, Patsy, Kathleen, Stasia, Phillis, Martin and the late Anne.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, brothers, sisters, sister-in-law Barbara, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Josie Rest In Peace

Funeral arrangements will be published on Thursday 20th February.

Jack MAHON

Springfield, Bennekerry, Carlow

Jack, peacefully at home. Predeceased by his brother James. Dearly loved husband of Maura. Sadly missed by his wife and brother Arnold. brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in McGuills Funeral Home, Bennekerry (R93 E5 N7) from 2 p.m. Wednesday with prayers at 8 p.m. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30 to St. Marys Church, Bennekerry arriving for Mass at 11 a.m. Interment thereafter in adjoining cemetery.

MAY JACK REST IN PEACE

FAMILY FLOWERS ONLY

DONATIONS TO THE HOLY ANGELS DAYCARE CENTRE.