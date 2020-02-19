Carlow deaths and funeral details, February 19

Lorraine Fitzgerald (née Carey)

Askea, Carlow Town, Carlow / Borris-in-Ossory, Laois

And also Ballaghmore, borris-in-Ossory.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Gavin and son Rían, parents Kevin and Joan Carey, sister Aishling, brother Kevin, grandmother Mary Carey, parents-in-law Matt and Ann, sisters-in-law Niamh and Ciara, uncle Tom, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her parents house in Ballaghmore (R32 P2H5) on Thursday evening from 4pm with prayers at 8pm. Private removal on Friday arriving in St. Lua Church, Ballaghmore (R32 AE86) for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Pallative Care Carlow/Kilkenny.

Sean MURPHY

Pollerton Little, Carlow Town, Carlow

Sean Murphy, Castlecountess, Tralee, formerly of Doon, Tralee and Pollerton Little, Carlow.

On February 18th, 2020, late of The Department of Agriculture and oldest member of Austin Stack G.A.A. Club, Tralee. Beloved brother of Áine, Maura, Liam and the late Pádraig, Con, Seamus and Eileen. Sadly missed by his loving family, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and many friends especially his great friend Tadhg Mc Mahon.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee (V92 VK71) on Friday from 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm. Removal at 6.00 pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.00 a.m.

Sean will repose at Carpenter’s Funeral Home Barrack Street, Carlow on Saturday evening from 7.00 pm with prayers at 8.00 p.m. Removal on Sunday morning at 10.30 a.m. to The Holy Family Church, Askea for Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Tralee Community Nursing Unit C/O The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.