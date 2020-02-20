Carlow deaths and funeral details, February 20

Simon Timmins

Coolkenno, Shillelagh, Wicklow / Coolkenno, Carlow

Funeral Arrangements Later

Patrick (Patsy) Maher

Killane, Ballon, Carlow

Patrick (Patsy) Maher, Killane, Ballon, Co. Carlow, 18th February 2020. Beloved son of the late James & Mary, predeceased by his brother Tim and much loved brother of Nuala, Johnny, Seamus, Anthony, Tommy & Gerry. Deeply regretted by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours & friends.

May Pasty Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning to Saints Peter & Paul Church, Ballon for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Ballon cemetery.

Sean Murphy

Castlecountess, Tralee, Kerry / Carlow

Sean Murphy, Castlecountess, Tralee, formerly of Doon, Tralee and Pollerton Little, Carlow.

On February 18th, 2020, late of The Department of Agriculture and the oldest member of Austin Stack G.A.A. Club, Tralee. Beloved brother of Áine, Maura, Liam and the late Pádraig, Con, Seamus and Eileen. Sadly missed by his loving family, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and many friends especially his great friend Tadhg Mc Mahon.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee (V92 VK71) on Friday from 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm. Removal at 6.00 pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.00 a.m. Sean will repose at Carpenter’s Funeral Home Barrack Street, Carlow on Saturday evening from 7.00 p.m. to 8.00 p.m. with prayers at 8.00 p.m. Removal on Sunday morning at 11.30 a.m. to The Holy Family Church, Askea for Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Tralee Community Nursing Unit C/O The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.