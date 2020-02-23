Carlow deaths and funeral details, February 23

Freda Kane (née Finch)

5 The Meadows, Myshall, Carlow / Naas, Kildare

Freda Kane nee Finch, 5 The Meadows, Myshall, Co. Carlow & late of Monread Heights, Naas, Co. Kildare, 21st February 2020. Freda, beloved wife of Peter and much loved mother of Sean & Terry. Deeply regretted by her daughters-in-law Maire & Gayle, grandchildren Adam, Nicole, Aimee, Sophie & Abbie, brothers Tom & Wilf, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

May Freda Rest In Peace

Reposing in Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh on Sunday from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at The Church Of The Holy Cross, Myshall for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by private cremation.

Elizabeth (Lizzie) Byrne (née Doyle)

Tobinstown, Tullow, Carlow

Elizabeth (Lizzie) Byrne (née) Doyle, Tobinstown, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 21st February 2020 peacefully at Riverdale Nursing Home, Ballon; Beloved wife of the late James; Sadly missed by her loving sisters Peggy and Norah, brothers Jim and Tom, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Lizzie rest in peace

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) from 4pm. until 8pm. on Sunday. Removal on Monday morning at 11.30am. to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Rathvilly Cemetery.