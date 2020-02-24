Carlow deaths and funeral details, February 24

Noeleen BROGAN

40 Riverside, Carlow Town, Carlow

Noeleen will be sadly missed by her husband Jimmy, Sons and daughters Aileen, Noeleen, Evelyn, Jason, Ciara and Jamie. Brothers and Sister, Diarmuid Sean and Vera, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at home on Tuesday (24th) from 2 p.m. with prayers at 8 p.m. Removal on Wednesday morning at 9.30 to the Cathedral of the Assumption Carlow arriving for Mass at 10 a.m. Internment immediately thereafter in St. Marys Cemetery Carlow.

MAY NOELEEN REST IN PEACE