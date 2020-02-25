Carlow deaths and funeral details, February 25
Rest in Peace
Carlow deaths
Paddy KEHOE
130 JKL Avenue, Carlow Town, Carlow, R93 T2DO
Paddy Kehoe of 130 J.K.L Avenue, Carlow, passed away peacefully, at his home, on February 23rd, 2020.
Much loved and missed by Ann and Peter and cherished brother of Micheal, Tom and the late Jim, Neddy, Kathleen, Mamie and Nell.
He will be sadly missed by his loving brothers, nephews and nieces, especially nephews Gary and Joe and nieces Angela and Janice, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, relatives and friends.
May Paddy Rest In Peace
Reposing at his home (Eircode R93 T2DO) from 2pm on Tuesday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to The Holy Family Church, Askea, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.
