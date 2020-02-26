Carlow deaths and funeral details, February 26

Maura FENLON (née Joyce)

Green Road, Carlow Town, Carlow / Kilkenny

Maura Fenlon (née Joyce) of Green Rd., Carlow and formerly of Higginstown, Co. Kilkenny passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on February 25th, 2020, in St. Luke’s Hospital, Co. Kilkenny.

Much loved mother of Niall, Eleanor and Darragh, sadly missed by her lifelong companion and friend John and cherished sister of Ger, Marion, Berna, Bobby and Jemma.

She will be cherished and remembered by her loving sons, daughter, grandchildren Kayleigh, Conor, Annie, Tommy, Edward and Ruby, daughters-in-law Lindsay and Laura, Eleanor's partner John, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt Sr. Ann Breen, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Maura’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Funeral arrangements will be published on Wednesday, February 26th.